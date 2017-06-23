Quantcast

Calls for Confederate marker to be removed from Md. courthouse

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

SALISBURY — A petition is circulating to remove a marker commemorating a Confederate general from the lawn of a courthouse in Maryland. James Yamakawa, co-founder of Showing Up For Racial Justice Delmarva, has started a petition on Change.org asking the county council to remove a marker honoring Gen. John Henry Winder from the historic Wicomico County ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo