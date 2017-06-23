Quantcast

Gun in carry-on leads to Md. charges against Delaware senator

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Maryland authorities have filed criminal charges against a Delaware state senator who carried a loaded handgun into an airport. Wicomico County officials have charged Sen. Brian Pettyjohn with violating a prohibition against boarding or attempting to board an aircraft with any firearm or explosive, whether openly or concealed. The felony charge is ...

