Maryland doctor indicted on bank fraud charges

WILMINGTON — A federal grand jury in Delaware has indicted a Maryland doctor on charges of conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications. The indictment unsealed this week alleges that 44-year-old Zahid Aslam of Elkton, Maryland, an OB-GYN who also has medical practices in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, entered into ...