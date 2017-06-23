Quantcast

Report: Staffer tried to punch juvenile at Md. detention center

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

SABILLASVILLE — A report states that at least one staff member at a youth detention center in Maryland attempted to assault a juvenile.The Juvenile Justice Monitoring Unit said in a report released June 5 that a Victor Cullen Center staffer attempted to punch a boy twice after he refused to return to his cell. Another ...

