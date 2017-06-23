Quantcast

Watch Dr. Leana Wen speak in Washington Post opioid crisis panel

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor June 23, 2017

Policymakers, researchers and health care experts examined the country’s opioid crisis and discussed ways to fight addiction in America on Wednesday in a series of panels put together by The Washington Post.

One panel, shown here, featured Dr. Leana Wen, Health Commissioner of Baltimore City. She spoke along with Dr. Andrew Kolodny, Co-Director of Opioid Policy Research at Brandeis University about how doctors and prescription providers are looking at new approaches to prevent, treat, and break patterns of addiction in communities across the country.

