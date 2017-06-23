Quantcast

Md. woman accused of killing 6 children in fire to be re-tried

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

A woman accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed six of her children more than two decades ago is going on trial in Maryland for a second time. The Baltimore Sun reports that prosecutors will re-try Tonya Lucas for the 1992 deaths. Lucas was convicted of first-degree felony murder, but her convictions were overturned in 2015 due ...

