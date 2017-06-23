Quantcast

NFL must pay benefits for ex-player’s brain injury, 4th Circuit says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 23, 2017

The NFL’s pension plan, administered in Baltimore, must pay higher disability benefits to an ex-player with cognitive impairment, a federal appeals court rules.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo