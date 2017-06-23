PBRC hosts 19th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference

From left, Linzey Powers, development director with the Pro Bono Resource Center; Annie Speedie, director of development with the PBRC; Jaci Jones, marketing and communications coordinator with PBRC; Dean Strang, Esq., the keynote speaker of the conference; Sharon Goldsmith, executive director of the PBRC; and Elizabeth Grove, an executive assistant with the PBRC, helped put together another successful Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Coos Hamburger)
From left, Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, the managing partner of Brown, Goldstein & Levy; Kobie Flowers, a partner with Brown, Goldstein & Levy; and Sharon E. Goldsmith, the executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center, enjoy their time at the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Coos Hamburger)
From left, Kelly Powers, a principal with Miles & Stockbridge; D. Jill Green, the assistant dean of law career development with the University of Baltimore School of Law; Melissa Mackewicz, a senior attorney with DLA Piper; and Sharon E. Goldsmith, the executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center, take time out for a photo during the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Coos Hamburger)
The conference featured a “Walk a Mile” break out session sponsored by United Way of Central Maryland. This poverty simulation was to teach legal services members and lawyers about a day in the life of an impoverished person. (Photo by Jaci Jones)
Maryland State Bar Association Executive Director Victor Velazquez, left, and Pro Bono Resource Center Executive Director Sharon E. Goldsmith enjoy a discussion with plenary speaker former U.S. Rep. Donna F. Edwards, D-Md., during the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Patrick Tandy)
The Hon. Keith Truffer, an associate judge with the Circuit Court for Baltimore County; and Sharon E. Goldsmith, the executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center, are all smiles during the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Patrick Tandy)
From left, Sharon Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland; Dean Strang, the keynote speaker for the Partners for Justice Conference; and Joe Dyer, the president of the Pro Bono Resource Center’s Board of Directors, pose for a photo during the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Coos Hamburger)
Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland President Joe Dyer, right, introduces Dean Strang and Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe for the Q&A portion of the sponsor reception. (Photo by Jaci Jones)
A crowd of interested conference-goers listen to keynote speaker Dean Strang as he speaks during the Maryland Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Coos Hamburger)
Dean Strang, Esq., left, the keynote speaker of the conference, takes time for a photo with the Hon. Harry C. Storm, president of the MSBA, at the sponsorship reception for the ProBono Resource Center the night before the Partners for Justice Conference. (Photo by Patrick Tandy)
More than 260 lawyers, pro bono managers, judges and nonprofit representatives gathered May 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center as The Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland hosted its 19th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference.
The attendees discussed cutting edge issues around access to justice as the all-day conference featured 16 comprehensive panel discussions on topics ranging from “Immigration Enforcement Under the New Administration,” “Money Bail,” “Mass Incarceration and Community Instability,” “Civil Issues Affecting Survivors of Domestic Violence,” “Maryland’s Philanthropic Landscape” and a “2018 Brainstorm with Legislators.”
Both the morning plenary and afternoon luncheon speakers offered inspiring and informative remarks. Speakers included former U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Cathy H. Serrette, State Public Defender Paul DeWolfe, Maryland Legal Services Corporation Director Susan Erlichman and Maryland Legal Aid Director Wilhelm Joseph.
Attorney Dean Strang, the keynote speaker, well-known from Netflix’s Emmy Award winning series “Making A Murderer,” motivated the audience of legal services advocates to consider the broader impact of poverty on clients and our communities and the injustices needed to be addressed in both the criminal and civil arena. The next conference is scheduled for April 26, 2018.
