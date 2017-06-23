PBRC hosts 19th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference

More than 260 lawyers, pro bono managers, judges and nonprofit representatives gathered May 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center as The Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland hosted its 19th annual Maryland Partners for Justice Conference.

The attendees discussed cutting edge issues around access to justice as the all-day conference featured 16 comprehensive panel discussions on topics ranging from “Immigration Enforcement Under the New Administration,” “Money Bail,” “Mass Incarceration and Community Instability,” “Civil Issues Affecting Survivors of Domestic Violence,” “Maryland’s Philanthropic Landscape” and a “2018 Brainstorm with Legislators.”

Both the morning plenary and afternoon luncheon speakers offered inspiring and informative remarks. Speakers included former U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Cathy H. Serrette, State Public Defender Paul DeWolfe, Maryland Legal Services Corporation Director Susan Erlichman and Maryland Legal Aid Director Wilhelm Joseph.

Attorney Dean Strang, the keynote speaker, well-known from Netflix’s Emmy Award winning series “Making A Murderer,” motivated the audience of legal services advocates to consider the broader impact of poverty on clients and our communities and the injustices needed to be addressed in both the criminal and civil arena. The next conference is scheduled for April 26, 2018.

