SEAN T. TURKOT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Defense of others On January 4, 2015, Edward Hayden was reported missing. After Sean Turkot confessed that he and a friend killed Hayden, the authorities found his body in the Susquehanna River north of Havre de Grace, wrapped in tarps, with his hands and feet bound by duct tape. Hayden ...

