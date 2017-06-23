Quantcast

Two Md. Sears stores among 20 to be closed

By: Associated Press June 23, 2017

Sears is closing stores in Hagerstown and Cockeysville in a new round of 20 closures as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business. Real estate investment trust Seritage, which owns the 20 real estate properties, confirmed the closings— 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores — in a government filing Friday. The two Maryland stores are ...

