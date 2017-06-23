Two Md. Sears stores among 20 to be closed

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Sears is closing stores in Hagerstown and Cockeysville in a new round of 20 closures as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business. Real estate investment trust Seritage, which owns the 20 real estate properties, confirmed the closings— 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores — in a government filing Friday. The two Maryland stores are ...