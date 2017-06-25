Quantcast

Difficult health care choices may be on horizon for Md.

Senate GOP proposal would likely require state to pony up money or cut coverage

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 25, 2017

Maryland could have to decide between cutting coverage or spending a lot more money to fund health care if the U.S. Senate Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act were to become law. The Better Care Reconciliation Act unveiled Thursday would cut federal funding for Maryland’s Medicaid expansion as well as subsidies available on the individual health ...

