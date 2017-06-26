Quantcast

Md. solo attorney disbarred for hiding assets from bankruptcy filing

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 26, 2017

A Montgomery County solo practitioner was disbarred for deliberately failing to disclose assets in his bankruptcy petition, Maryland’s top court said. Mark Kotlarsky left out information concerning his firm’s pension plan when filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to the Court of Appeals. Among the omissions was more than $50,000 transferred from his attorney trust account ...

