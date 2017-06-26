David E. Saunders II and Robert G. Merrick III | Asset Strategy Consultants

David E. Saunders II has assumed the position of principal and Robert G. Merrick III has joined the Hunt Valley headquarters of Asset Strategy Consultants as principal.

Saunders will continue to advise endowments, foundations and corporations on the prudent oversight of institutional portfolios. Merrick’s primary role will focus on business development with endowments, foundations and corporations.

