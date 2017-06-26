Quantcast

Suit over Baltimore food truck rule heats up again

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 26, 2017

Two food truck operators suing Baltimore city over a rule that keeps them from setting up near a restaurant specializing in the same cuisine are asking a judge to toss the regulation because it is “unconstitutional economic protectionism.” The rule prevents mobile vendors, including food trucks, from operating within 300 feet of a brick-and-mortar business that ...

