Jennifer Kearns | Live Casino & Hotel

Jennifer Kearns was promoted to executive director of relationship marketing with Live Casino & Hotel.

She will be responsible for leading the relationship marketing team in building and enhancing the VIP guest experience with a keen focus on the flagship luxury Live Hotel set to open in early 2018.

Kearns, who launched the casino’s customer relationship management system as the director of relationship marketing, will continue cultivating strong relationships with new and existing customers and enriching VIP guest service.

Prior to Live Casino & Hotel, Kearns worked at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia where she mastered her skills in VIP guest service, casino host management and VIP event management.

