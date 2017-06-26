Quantcast

Beach replenishment at Maryland beach moved up a year

By: Associated Press June 26, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Maryland's senior senator says planned replenishment of Ocean City's beach has been moved up a year by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Sen. Ben Cardin says the $3 million project will begin after this summer is over, instead of the end of the 2018 season. The project is expected to be finished ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo