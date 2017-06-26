Quantcast

Report finds decline in Chesapeake Bay blue crab population

By: Associated Press June 26, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — An annual report has found the overall population of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay has declined and it recommends limiting the number harvested in the fall. The annual Blue Crab Advisory Report was released Monday. It was developed by scientists and other experts and will be used by state officials in Maryland and ...

