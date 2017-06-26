Maryland’s private colleges ink deal to stock Narcan

The Maryland Independent College and University Association and Adapt Pharma have reached an agreement to stock the pharma company’s Narcan nasal spray.

The private colleges will each get eight doses of the drug, also known by its generic name naloxone. It is primarily used to reverse overdoses.

“While I hope we never need to use NARCAN, I recognize the need for a comprehensive and proactive response to the opioid epidemic, which must include education, training, counseling and life-saving medicine,” said Roger Casey, chair of the university association and president of McDaniel College.

The agreement came about in response to the Start Talking Maryland Act, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, requiring all colleges and universities to have naloxone on hand, as well as adopt opioid prevention plans.

The other members of the 13-member association include Capitol Technology University, Goucher College, Hood College, Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University, MICA, Mount St. Mary’s University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, St. John’s College, Stevenson University, Washington Adventist University and Washington College.