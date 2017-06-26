Quantcast

Maryland’s private colleges ink deal to stock Narcan

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 26, 2017

The Start Talking Maryland Act requires each public school to store naloxone or other overdose-reversing medication for use in an emergency situation.
The Maryland Independent College and University Association and Adapt Pharma have reached an agreement to stock the pharma company’s Narcan nasal spray.

The private colleges will each get eight doses of the drug, also known by its generic name naloxone. It is primarily used to reverse overdoses.

“While I hope we never need to use NARCAN, I recognize the need for a comprehensive and proactive response to the opioid epidemic, which must include education, training, counseling and life-saving medicine,” said Roger Casey, chair of the university association and president of McDaniel College.

The agreement came about in response to the Start Talking Maryland Act, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, requiring all colleges and universities to have naloxone on hand, as well as adopt opioid prevention plans.

The other members of the 13-member association include Capitol Technology University, Goucher College, Hood College, Johns Hopkins University, Loyola University, MICA, Mount St. Mary’s University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, St. John’s College, Stevenson University, Washington Adventist University and Washington College.

One comment

  1. Christine Reeves
    June 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Yes – give these students that have nothing better going on in their lives this life saving drug naloxone – then – show them the door – never to return. Some other college (?) perhaps one that encourages students that can neither read, write nor comprehend beyond the grade school level will no doubt welcome them. What does it truly mean in the 21st century to have had a college degree? Very little, I fear.

