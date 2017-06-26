Quantcast

State Center attorney accuses governor of shopping development site

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 26, 2017

The attorney for the developer of the troubled State Center redevelopment accused Gov. Larry Hogan of shopping the site to other builders, violating his client’s exclusive development rights. Michael Edney, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbirght, made the comments during arguments in Baltimore City Circuit Court on Monday regarding a motion to compel the state to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo