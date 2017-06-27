Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Kamenetz sure sounds like a gubernatorial candidate but isn’t, yet

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 27, 2017

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz hasn't officially said what he'll be running for in 2018 is asking donors for help hitting his quarterly fundraising goals.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo