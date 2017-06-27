Keith Swain and Steve Chapin | McDaniel College

Keith Swain, the group president of Marmon Retail Products, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, and Stephen “Steve” R. Chapin Jr., an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of business leadership experience, the owner of JARS Residential Properties and founder of online direct marketer LifeMinders.com, were named to the board of trustees at McDaniel College.

Swain oversees Wells Lamont, LLC, the largest maker of work, performance and garden gloves, work socks and work wear; Campbell Hausfeld, a producer and distributor of air compressors and pneumatic tools; and Marmon Retail Electrical Products, previously known as Cerro retail, specializing in electrical products.

Chapin Jr. is also the owner of JARS Residential Properties, which owns and manages more than 1,500 apartments throughout the Southeast. He also teaches in the economics and business administration department at McDaniel College.

