LAW FIRM ADMINISTRATOR

A highly respected 90 year old Baltimore based law firm is looking for a Firm Administrator to manage the firm. The right candidate will report directly to the Managing Member of the firm with the responsibility of overseeing finances, accounting, marketing, technology, human resources, personnel and procedures and the physical facilities of the firm. Salary will be commensurate with experience. The candidate must be creative, hardworking and able to get along with diverse personalities. Please send resumes to law@Adelberg.com.