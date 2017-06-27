Quantcast

Gov. Hogan repeals policy limiting new landfill capacity

By: Associated Press June 27, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is repealing a policy on waste management that he says took authority away from local officials and caused problems. The Republican governor announced the repeal in a speech to local officials Tuesday night. The policy put in place by his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Martin O'Malley, limited new or expanded landfill ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo