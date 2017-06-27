Quantcast

Baltimore restaurant owner: more than 30 workers gone, ICE review

By: Associated Press June 27, 2017

More than 30 employees at a Baltimore waterfront eatery didn't show up to work after an owner says Immigration and Customs Enforcement started reviewing its records. The Baltimore Sun reports co-owner Gene Singleton says The BoatHouse Canton received an ICE request on Thursday to review I-9 forms. He says the more than 90 remaining staff had ...

