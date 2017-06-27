Quantcast

Change at Under Armour: Plank still CEO, will step back as president

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 27, 2017

Under Armour Tuesday named Patrik Frisk as president and chief operating officer, providing founder Kevin Plank with a partner at a time when the Baltimore-based athletic apparel company has hit a rough patch. Frisk takes over July 10, and will report directly to CEO Plank. His responsibilities include executing the company’s longer-term growth plan and go-to-market ...

