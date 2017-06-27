Quantcast

Md. high court: Counties need not consider cultural aversion to a land use

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 27, 2017

Cultural aversion provides no independent basis for a county planning board to reject a proposed use for land — unless stated otherwise in the local zoning regulations — Maryland’s top court has held in upholding the construction of a Clarksville funeral home near an Asian community opposed to being so close to death. The Howard County ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo