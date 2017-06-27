Quantcast

New Md. law to protect Planned Parenthood funding could be in play

By: Tim Curtis June 27, 2017

If either of the Republican proposals to overhaul the nation's health insurance rules become enacted, it would lead to an early use of Maryland’s new law providing funding for Planned Parenthood in the federal government’s place. Both the health insurance plan released by Senate Republicans last week and the bill passed by House Republicans last month would defund Planned ...

