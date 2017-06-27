STAFF ATTORNEY

METROPOLITAN MARYLAND

Temporary Full-Time – One Maryland 4 Jobs Project

MD Legal Aid announces a full-time position in its Metropolitan MD office, located in Prince George’s County, MD. A one-year grant to provide legal services to job training participants in Prince George’s County pursuant to its One Maryland For Jobs (IM4J) initiative. Conduct “legal check-ups” of participants of the training programs, file petitions to expunge criminal records where appropriate, address other civil legal needs of participants, and develop expertise in child support matters and other substantive areas identified as creating barriers to achieving meaningful employment. Admission to MD Bar or another state bar and eligibility and willingness to take the first available Maryland Bar examination. Minimum of two years’ legal experience, preferably in delivery of civil legal services to low-income clients. Spanish language proficiency a plus. Apply with résumé and cover letter to Blake Fetrow, Chief Attorney, online at

www.mdlab.org/contact/employment or https://home.eease.adp.com/recruit/?id=15611381