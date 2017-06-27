Quantcast

June 27, 2017

STAFF ATTORNEY
METROPOLITAN MARYLAND

Full-time position available at MD Legal Aid’s office in Landover, MD to represent low income clients in court, assist with outreach and intake as needed. Areas of practice include, but are not limited to consumer law, housing law, employment law, family law. Geographic coverage includes Prince George’s and Howard County. Local travel required. Admission to Maryland Bar or bar of another jurisdiction required. Legal services experience desired. Spanish language proficiency especially desirable.

Apply with résumé and cover letter to Blake Fetrow, Chief Attorney, online at
www.mdlab.org/conact/employment or https://home.eease.adp.com/recruit/?id=15611331

