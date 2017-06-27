STAFF ATTORNEY

WESTERN MARYLAND

Temporary Full-Time – One Maryland 4 Jobs Project

MD Legal Aid has been awarded a one-year grant to provide legal services to job training participants in and around the city of Cumberland and the western Maryland counties. The One Maryland For Jobs (IM4J) project attorney will conduct “legal check-ups” of participants of the training programs, file petitions to expunge criminal records where appropriate, address other civil legal needs of participants, and develop expertise in child support matters and other substantive areas identified as creating barriers to achieving meaningful employment. The attorney will work closely with the Western Maryland American Job Center, located in Cumberland. Admission to MD Bar or another state bar and eligibility and willingness to take the first available Maryland Bar examination. Minimum of two years’ legal experience, preferably in delivery of civil legal services to low-income clients. Spanish language proficiency a plus. Apply online with resumé and cover letter to Cynthia Fenimore, Chief Attorney, Maryland Legal Aid’s Western Maryland office, apply online at www.mdlab.org/contact/employment or https://home.eease.adp.com/recruit2/?id=15611391&t=2.