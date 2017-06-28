ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY – FAMILY LAW

Busy Anne Arundel County law office has an immediate opening for an Associate Attorney. Qualified candidate must have a minimum of three (3) years legal experience in domestic litigation and courtroom experience, along with excellent writing and organizational skills. This Law Firm also practices in the areas of criminal and traffic law; experience in these areas would be a plus. We handle cases in Circuit and District Courts in the surrounding counties. Applicant must provide resume, references and salary requirements. Submissions via email in confidence to blindbox999@gmail.com.