Quantcast

Lawsuit claims Cambridge officers assaulted, wrongfully arrested woman

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 28, 2017

A woman who alleges she was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Cambridge police filed an excessive force lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, claiming the interaction "thoroughly validated every hackneyed stereotype about small town cops south of the Mason-Dixon line." Theresa D. Stafford went to the Wal-Mart in Cambridge around midnight April 1 because she learned her ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo