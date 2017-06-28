Quantcast

Commentary: The delicate balance of arbitration discovery

By: Commentary: Albert J. Matricciani Jr. June 28, 2017

Arbitration is an alternative form of dispute resolution. It is not intended to be an inferior forum, but rather a quicker and more efficient route to a final resolution. Arbitration can lose its value to the disputants, however, if the arbitrator concedes his or her control over the discovery process to lawyers more accustomed to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo