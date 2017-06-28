Quantcast

Beekeeper left allergic to bee venom after stings loses suit

By: Associated Press Randall Chase June 28, 2017

DOVER, Del. — A judge has ruled against a professional beekeeper who became allergic to bee venom after being stung hundreds of times while responding to a tractor-trailer accident. Friday's ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Douglas Sanders, whose company helped with salvage efforts after a truck carrying millions of honeybees overturned on an interstate ...

