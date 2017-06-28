Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Enterprise secures Metro Heights financing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 28, 2017

  Enterprise Homes Inc. closed financing for its $15.9 million transit oriented development project Metro Heights at Mondawmin in Baltimore. The new project at Reisterstown Road and Liberty Heights Avenue calls for the construction of 70 apartments. The units will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. A ceremonial groundbreaking for the affordable housing development ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo