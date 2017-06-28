Quantcast

LARRY STEELE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Self-defense Appellant, Larry Steele, was tried and convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County (Burrell, J.) of battery. Appellant was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment on October 27, 2016, the sentence to commence retroactively on February 10, 2016. The instant appeal followed, wherein, Appellant posits the following ...

