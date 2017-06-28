Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – June 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017

Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure, Execution of judgment: Where the trial court awarded the plaintiff compensatory and punitive damages for the intentional torts and constitutional violations of three Baltimore City police officers, and the Court of Special Appeals subsequently revised the compensatory damages and remanded for further proceedings, the circuit court correctly granted the defendants' ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo