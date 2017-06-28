LITIGATION PARALEGAL

Miller & Zois, LLC is a personal injury firm located in downtown Baltimore. The firm has an immediate opening for an experienced litigation paralegal. Duties to include screening of incoming calls for potential cases; ordering and organizing medical records and bills; scheduling and calendaring of events and deadlines; drafting pleadings and discovery; assisting with trial preparation and other possible duties as required. Experience with e-filing and federal filing is a requirement. Experience with Time Matters and medical malpractice litigation is a plus.

Compensation and Benefits Include:

• Competitive salary.

• 401k contributions and profit sharing plan.

• Health, dental, and vision insurance.

• Life and disability insurance.

• Access to an on-site fitness facility.

• On-site parking and close proximity to public transportation.

• Pleasant working environment.

Interested candidates must send salary requirements, cover letter, and resume to daniel@millerandzois.com. All applications will be kept confidential. Please be prepared to provide references