This office building for sale is in one of Baltimore’s hottest communities

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Address: 1400-1402 S. Charles St., Baltimore Property type: Office Built: 1880 Size: 5,820 square feet Listing price: Not disclosed Contact: James Grieves, vice president at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, 443-573-3202 jgrieves@mackenziecommercial.com This office building in Federal Hill is 100 percent leased and offers investors an opportunity to control a property in one of the city’s hottest communities. The property at ...