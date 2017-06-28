Baltimore Whiskey Co. moving to Hampden

Share this: Email

Baltimore Whiskey Co. is moving its distillery operation from Remington up the street to the Union Collective project in Hampden. The company plans to start operation at the new location, 1700 W. 41st St., at the start of next year. The 10,000-square-foot location will allow the firm to operate a second still, expand fermentation and operate ...