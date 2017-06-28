Quantcast

Baltimore Whiskey Co. moving to Hampden

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 28, 2017

Baltimore Whiskey Co. is moving its distillery operation from Remington up the street to the Union Collective project in Hampden. The company plans to start operation at the new location, 1700 W. 41st St., at the start of next year. The 10,000-square-foot location will allow the firm to operate a second still, expand fermentation and operate ...

