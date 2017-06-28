Quantcast

InfoZen expands Bethesda headquarters

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 28, 2017

InfoZen, which provides systems upgrades, cloud solutions and development and operations software, has expanded its Bethesda corporate headquarters. The new 31,000-square-foot facility represents a $2 million investment. The facility at 6800 Rockledge Drive is dedicated to development and operations services to federal agencies. “We are committed to building and growing DevOps talent both within our company and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

