First Potomac Realty Trust sells for $1.4B

Massachusetts-based Government Properties Income Trust has agreed to purchase Bethesda-based real estate investment trust First Potomac Realty Trust for $1.4 billion. The deal includes assuming First Potomac Realty Trust’s debt in addition to the purchase price. Shareholders will receive $11.15 in cash per share. That’s roughly a 9 percent premium on the firm’s 30-day volume weighted ...