Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

The Lofts at Downtown set for 2018 delivery

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 28, 2017

  Construction has started on the five-story 219,000-square-foot The Lofts at Downtown Crown complex in Gaithersburg. The development, by Streetscape Partners, includes 128 condominiums on a 60,000-square-foot slab podium. The units are expected to be delivered in October 2018. Morgan Keller Construction serves as the general contractor and the project was designed by architect Lessard Design. Do you have ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo