The Lofts at Downtown set for 2018 delivery

Construction has started on the five-story 219,000-square-foot The Lofts at Downtown Crown complex in Gaithersburg. The development, by Streetscape Partners, includes 128 condominiums on a 60,000-square-foot slab podium. The units are expected to be delivered in October 2018. Morgan Keller Construction serves as the general contractor and the project was designed by architect Lessard Design. Do you have ...