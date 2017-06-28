Quantcast

Hogan to attend park opening in Denton

By: Associated Press June 28, 2017

DENTON — Gov. Larry Hogan is attending the grand opening of the Crouse Park Visitor and Heritage Center. It's scheduled for Wednesday morning in Denton in Caroline County, which is the only county in Maryland that has been without a visitor's center. The center will support the tourism industry and economy in Caroline County. The project had been ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo