Mullan transforms bank into medical facility

Mullan Contracting Co. recently completed the transformation of a former Catonsville Citibank branch into a Righttime Medical Care Facility. The contractor turned the free-standing bank building into a medical facility with laboratory, X-ray service, call center and waiting area for walk-in patients. Upgrades include a new storefront, a lead-lined wall and new HVAC system. “This was an ...