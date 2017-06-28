Raymond Crosby | Crosby Marketing Communications

Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby Marketing Communications, has been named a top CEO by The Washington Post. The honor comes as part of the Post’s 2017 Top Workplaces program, which also recognized Crosby Marketing as one of the best places to work in the Washington region.

Raymond Crosby was ranked the No. 1 CEO for firms with fewer than 100 employees. The selection was based on employee surveys gathered during the 2017 Top Workplaces program.

Crosby Marketing’s 75 employees evaluated the firm on factors including engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership.

