ROY SHARONNIE DAVIS, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree rape and felony murder In 2004, after a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, appellant, Roy Sharonnie Davis, III, was convicted of second-degree rape and felony murder. Appellant filed an untimely motion for a new trial citing the sufficiency of the evidence, and the ...

