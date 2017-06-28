Kushner lawyer seasoned in navigating Washington scandals

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — Abbe Lowell's clients have included some of the country's most prominent politicians, companies and celebrities. The latest addition to the lawyer's list: Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump.In selecting Lowell to represent him in Russia-related investigations before Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller, Kushner has turned to one of the best-known trial ...