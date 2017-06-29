7 honored with EY entrepreneur awards

Share this: Email

A group of seven people were honored by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in the Maryland region during a gala June 28 at the Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore. Honored were Ashton Newhall, the managing general partner of Greenspring Associates; Mary Ann Scully, the chairman, president and CEO of Howard Bank; Scott Burger, president of the Americas with ...